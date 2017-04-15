Sound Off

April 15, 2017 12:00 AM

Sound Off for April 15: Orange Grove wants some love, too

Mired

Americans are bogged down with regulations, taxes, high prices and stiff competition. It’s impossible to get ahead.

Festival idea

How about a week-long festival that brings in yachts and chefs?

Sad day

It’s a sad day when customers are assaulted while shopping at Edgewater Mall.

Suit yourself

Oh no! Does Boosie think he is going to break our hearts with #Nomobiloxi? Please, do us a favor.

Please explain

That sign in Waveland by the highway that goes to Interstate 10 that says 603, is that the highway number, or the number of lights that are not working?

It’s mutual

Boosie: We’ll miss you about as much as you’ll miss us.

Remorse?

If Russia bought the election for President Trump I bet it’s got buyer’s remorse.

Good job

Just a quick note commending you on a job well done. I enjoy reading the Sound Offs, pro and con, and you do an excellent job of making it a good mix. Thank you.

What about us?

Hooray for Courthouse Road. It gets a multimillion-dollar beautification and Orange Grove gets the shaft again. Do we not pay city taxes? Do we not vote? You bet your sweet bippy we do, and we will not forget.

Resistance is futile

If three police officers came to me and said get off the plane I would simply get up and walk off the plane and save myself a lot of grief. Does anyone agree with that?

Reform airlines

The United Airlines incident should not be allowed to be swept under the rug or fade off the headlines. The domestic airlines have been abusive to their passengers for many years. It’s not just overbooking, it’s also those ridiculous baggage fees, loss of food service, advance fare payment in full, a total war to get any type of a refund, near impossibility to change flights and high airfares despite record low fuel prices. Let’s press our Congress now to reform the industry.

Spoilers

Spring break events are like any other large event — the inconsiderate few spoil it for the law-abiding many.

