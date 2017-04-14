Sound Off for April 14: Keep your promise, Boosie

Thanks
Thank you to the person who found my cellphone in the ladies restroom at MGM Park on Wednesday night and turned it in to lost and found. God bless you.
Here’s an idea
Want to fill seats at the Shuckers games? Forget about the giveaways and the fireworks. Instead, lower the prices on tickets and food so we can afford to go to more games.
Please explain
Why isn’t BP forced to clean up the oil that is sitting on the Gulf floor? I don’t see how it gets a pardon on that mess it caused.
Promise?
Please, Boosie, do us all a favor and follow through with #nomobiloxi.
Much needed
A great big thank-you to whatever entity installed the fire hydrant at the end of Spanish Drive off Washington Avenue in St. Martin. This fire hydrant was desperately needed as a preventive device, especially during the gigantic fireworks displays some residents of this dead-end street tend to engage in.
Calming presence
Just went to a specialist in New Orleans. As soon as we arrived, they told us with regret the doctor was running behind and there would be a delay. Because of the delay, they provided a cart with packaged snacks and bottled water for the waiting room. They kept us informed and stress levels in the waiting room were greatly reduced. Wish more doctors’ offices would treat their clients like this. It was amazing. By the way, he was running less than an hour behind.
Costly mistake
The cost to United Airlines to rent a car to get four United Airline employees from Chicago to Louisville — $200, maybe? The cost to United Airlines to forcefully jerk a paying United Airlines customer out his seat and dragging him off the plane — $10,000,000 plus hundreds of millions in lost market value. Corporate America’s motto: Always reacting stupidly, rather than proactively being smart.
Don’t get it
I am not a fan of The Blind Tiger in any way, but I don’t understand the backlash against Genin about the parking issue and the booted vehicles. The signs in that parking lot could not be more clear that the spots are private, and violators will be towed or booted at their own expense. Genin apparently pays for office space in the building and is entitled to the parking spaces from Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a parking garage available for drivers a block or so away.
