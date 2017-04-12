Sound Off for April 13: Litter isn’t just a problem during spring break

Go forth . . .
With all the chatter regarding the aftermath of Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, it’s refreshing to hear the concerns about the litter left behind. Perhaps the residents of the Coast will now care about all the trash on our roads the other 51 weeks of the year.
Possible?
Is it possible for residents whose neighborhoods were completely trashed on U.S. 90 in Biloxi last weekend to file a lawsuit against the promoter of the debacle?
Fair solution
The scene on United Airlines flight 3411 was both disturbing and unnecessary. If overbooking must remain a legal option for airlines, then we need a civilized way to resolve the problem. One simple solution is for the airline, before boarding, to hold something akin to an auction. When there are no or too few takers for voluntary forteiture, simply raise the reward incrementally by $50 every 30 seconds until enough seats are available. That would be fair to both airlines and passengers.
Drain it!
Wake up, Biloxi. If the next spring break is like this one, we law-abiding, taxpaying citizens will do what President Trump did to get elected — drain the swamp.
Sad
It’s a sad day when Edgewater Mall employees are assaulted while at their jobs.
Hung up
Surely the police would not use the phone as a solicitation method. Yet I got a call from the Fraternal Order of Mississippi Police seeking donations. Police warn against this very method so I assumed it was a scam and hung up.
Good guy
B.J. Sellers is Jesus’ hands and feet here on Earth.
Good news!
What delightful, heartwarming stories on the front page Wednesday morning. A man’s generosity to a woman in a wheelchair fighting for her life; a 4-year-old struggling with past ghosts who thinks of yet another child in need. Wonderful people right here where we live and our local paper puts these stories front and center. We all live in a wonderful community of caring people.
