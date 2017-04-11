Sound Off for April 12: What’s lurking under the Mississippi Sound?

If you build it . . .
Keesler Federal Credit Union, your customers beg you to please build us a downtown Gulfport branch. Desperately needed.
Curiosity
I wonder what we’d find if we drained the water around here.
Here’s an idea
To all of you complaining about bait shops, why don’t you spend your money and start your own business?
Try this
This has been done in most of the beach communities in Florida with great results: No alcohol during a two-week period, and enforce it. They’ll find another destination.
Worked before
If we can send the SEALs in to capture bin Laden, although we killed him, why can we not send our SEALs into Syria and capture Assad?
Answer please
I do not want a politically correct answer to spring break. I would like a factual one. What was the financial positive or negative impact from spring break this past weekend when you weigh the rooms rented, food purchased, restaurants visited vs. the rooms damaged, items stolen and decline in regulars going to local restaurants?
Pave this
To Angel Kibbler-Middleton: Every time I go down Canal Road in Orange Grove I thank you for your part in getting this done. It is so nice. Now, there is another road that needs the same thing, Robinson Road, from Canal Road East to Old 49. It is in as bad a shape as Canal Road was before you so graciously accomplished something no one else seemed to care about. Let’s see if you can do your magic and get this section of Robinson Road paved as well.
Seriously?
It’s really hard to take a 34-year-old man seriously when he wants to be called Lil’ Boosie.
Secondhand vaping
Most of us are familiar with secondhand smoke and the dangers of its exposure, especially to children. However, there may also be dangers in exposure to second-hand aerosol, which is what you inhale when you’re around someone who is smoking (vaping) an e-cigarette. The aerosol that comes out of e-cigarettes can contain nicotine, formaldehyde and other toxic substances.
Trash bins, please
I was watching several news agencies yesterday reporting from the beaches of Biloxi. I saw papers, bottles and cans. What I didn’t see were trash cans. Come on, Biloxi, place garbage cans or barrels every 50 or 75 feet and you will notice a lot less trash on the sand.
