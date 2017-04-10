Sound Off for April 10: Golfer in chief?

Major assets
Glad to see the Shuckers on the front page of the sports section. Keep it up. This team and the stadium are major assets to the Coast.
Comes around
Shocking how misinformed some are concerning the nomination of the Supreme Court judge. The nuclear option was never used by Harry Reid. It was for a filibuster. It has always meant a 60 vote rule. A judge is not to be political. They are to interpret the law. Voting 60 votes ensures it is bipartisan. The Republicans just made a new law, and changed 250 years of rule. It will now only be a 51 vote for a judge to be appointed. I will remind you how great this is when the democrats puts a judge in. Goes around, comes around.
New plan
The Republicans held off on a Supreme Court nominee vote until they won White House and then changed the voting rules to prevent filibustering by Democrats to gain their voting advantage. We call ourselves a nation of laws and say that justice is blind. Neither is true and we should quit patting ourselves on our back for such hypocrisy. The Supreme Court is politically motivated and we should acknowledge this and perhaps find a new plan for justice.
No benefit
May I remind Kevin Nelson, mayoral candidate in Long Beach, that Mayor Billy Skellie is not running for reelection, therefore there is no benefit to attacking him.
Better than a truck driver
I agree with “Where’s Palazzo” completely. He needs to go. A sad truth about our system of government though is neither major party will unload one of their own. If we’re going to get rid of him it’s going to take some determined independent. If the Democrats want to give it a try in this Republican-controlled state, they’re gonna have to come up with something better than a truck driver.
Golfer in chief?
11 weeks in office, and 15 golf trips. This isn’t a president, it’s golfer-in-chief.
Speaking his mind
The reason why Trump speaks the way he does is he’s forming his own thoughts and speaking them unlike Obama who needed a teleprompter for everything.
Critical part
If the Coast Guard budget is cut, responsible boaters will fend for themselves if their boat sinks, and drugs will pour into the Gulf of Mexico. Those that do not know, the Coast Guard is very much a part of our military!
Not safe
I’m tired of people asking, “Where are our representatives?” And, “Why are there no town hall meetings?” It’s the way people act today — angry, unreasonable, even pulling out a gun and shooting! No representative in government should be subjected to that. I don’t blame them for not attending the meetings. It is no longer safe for our politicians to be out in public.
