Sound Off for April 9: Smile starter

Too much to ask?
To the person complaining about graduation announcements coming out of the woodwork, I agree. What angers me most is I get them a gift but never receive a thank-you. They have my address or I would not have gotten an invitation.
Mark of excellence
Shuckers fans: Any time you see Bob Barlow’s name associated with food, know that it will be excellent.
Smile starter
At a time when it’s often a dread to pick up the newspaper, I must tell you your Sunday, April 2, edition was a total joy! The photo of little William and his mother (at the Bicentennial Celebration) was pure delight. It is now front and center on my refrigerator door. I can’t stop smiling. Thank you.
Still need this
The Stone County Enterprise has a section each week called looking back. Seventy-five years ago, House Bill 698 was signed by the governor providing for imprisonment for the duration of the war or a maximum of 10 years for offenses including the preaching of disloyalty to our country; inciting racial prejudice; or disrespect to the flag. With the way our citizens put our country down and desecrate our flag, why are we not doing this today?
Here we go again
I sympathize with the victims of the recent chemical attack in Syria but I do not agree with us unilaterally and alone making the reprisal. For years, we have said and been proved correct that we cannot be the world’s policeman and yet here we are again trying.This action from a country $20 trillion in national debt whose president is asking for more defense dollars. Unbelievable!
Escalator-in-chief
Obama’s pink line in the sand just turned Trump red.
Give peas a chance
Can anyone tell me where I could buy English peas in the pods? No local stores have them. It is the time of year for them. I would buy a bushel if could find them.
Elders shouldn’t suffer
Mississippi senior citizens get lowest Social Security. Sad! Let’s get them up to a good standard of living. Our grandparents who struggled, still are. They had low salaries but took what jobw were offered to support their families without welfare.
Think way big
China is building a new city three times the size of New York. We need a couple projects equivalent to that in the United States. It would put every single American to work with good pay.
