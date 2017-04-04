Sound Off for April 4: Put the cell phones down, people

Irresistable
Donald Trump plans to revisit his healthcare plan. If enough Republicans this time vote to pass it, the thought will occur to me that he made them an offer they could not refuse.
Bad image
As I drive on I-10 and I-110 and especially the bridges in Harrison County, seeing all the trash along the roadways makes me embarrassed to have a Mississippi license plate on my vehicle.
Hang it up
Put the cellphones down. I was behind a woman at the checkout. She had to be asked numerous times to unload the cart, or to pay. She drove off still on her phone. Was it really that important?
Matter of choice
To “Tax on the poor,” the lottery is not a tax. It’s your choice to buy or not to buy. I have seen people stop at a casino on payday and lose their earnings before they get home. I don’t think anyone is going to stop by a convenience store and spend a week’s worth of pay on a lottery ticket.
Not worth it
I was planning on enjoying a day at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic until I got shocked at the price of parking, $10. A $5 increase from last year is unwarranted for parking in a cow pasture. If you want spectators, you need to make it affordable. Also, there was no notice of the parking cost.
Wrong party
Well, Mississippians, your legislators ended their session without making any meaningful laws to help this state. However, the GOP majority did manage to kill a bill that would have given women the same pay as men. You people have been supporting Republicans for years. Maybe it’s time to try the Democrats.
Bad for you
A doctor was addressing a large audience: The material we put into our stomachs today is enough to have killed most of us sitting here, years ago, he said. Red meat is awful. Soft drinks corrode your stomach lining. Chinese food is loaded with MSG. High fat diets can be disastrous, and none of us realizes the long-term harm caused by the germs in drinking water. There is one food that is the most dangerous of all and most of us here have eaten, or will eat it. Does anyone here know what food causes the most grief and suffering for years after eating it? An old man in the front row yelled out, “wedding cake.”
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments