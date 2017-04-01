Sound Off for April 1: We live on the Gulf and no bait house?

Please explain
Why does Gulfport not have one live-bait shop in the city? This is crazy — we live on the Gulf and no bait house?
Causeway questions
As a frequent user of the boat launches at the Causeway in Biloxi, I’d like to know if they’ll stay open during the construction of the park. Also, will they be creating a better no-wake zone in front of the launches?
Good for goose . . .
Recipients of welfare are asked to provide numbers and information to prove they are qualified to receive public money. Seems the corporation looking to get public money to monitor our welfare recipients should also need to show numbers for that expense. Corporate welfare needs to be held in check.
Protect the Sound
What better way to restore the Gulf than to use BP money to finish sewerage projects on the Coast? This would prevent runoff from outdated, dysfunctional septic tanks and private treatment systems and help prevent the closing of beaches and oyster reefs every time it rains.
Important then?
I’m sure “More important” didn’t complain when the GOP wasted more than two years on more than seven investigations into Benghazi and Secretary Clinton’s email server, all of which turned up no actionable items.
Bad gamble
I think having a state lottery would be a bad idea. Under the present system, many people who would gamble are prevented from doing so because a way to gamble is not easily accessible to them. Many of these are people who could least afford to lose money. If we had a state lottery, then they could gamble at the local grocery store or gas station, giving them a greater chance to lose money they cannot afford to lose.
Surprising
It surprises me that people are disgusted by the committees investigating the current administration. These are the same folks who were OK with millions upon millions wasted investigating the previous administration, because they just knew it was doing something wrong. Nothing was found.
Here’s your sign
It is strange the Mississippi Department of Transportation can find millions of dollars to install display boards on I-10. When I asked about cutting the grass along the highway, I was told they don’t have money in the budget. We can pay for display boards, but we can’t keep the trash picked up and the grass cut. Maybe one of the signs should be “Caution, trash on highway ahead” or “Caution, high grass prevents one from seeing parked cars or deer on road side.” Then again, maybe people should pay attention to what is in front of them and not be reading display boards.
