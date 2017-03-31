Sound Off for March 31: Biloxi is using BP money the right way

Fix this
Our education system is obsolete. It’s expensive and inconvenient. It needs to change for the better.
Meddlers
I would imagine the U.S. meddles just as much as Russia meddles.
Thanks!
Thank you to the worker who mowed both sides of the ditch in front of our house. And did a good job of it. That is a tough job for this little old lady to do with her weed-eater.
Footing the bill?
Who is paying for this Bicentennial Celebration? I’m assuming it’s taxpayers?
Waste of money
Enough time to speed through a “sanctuary city” bill within days of the attorney general’s announcement but not enough time to complete the budget. What a waste of time and money. I say don’t pay them for the special session.
Proper use
I totally agree it is proper use of BP money to construct Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park, and its nature trails, fishing opportunities, kayak launches and boardwalk. That’s how BP money should be used. Good job, Biloxi.
I’m out
I was interested to read the Bicentennial Celebration’s “yes and no” items in the Sun Herald. Most of these items seem like common sense. However, I notice umbrellas and “shade structures of any kind” are not allowed. If I bring my allowed “low-back folding chair,” can I be sure of getting a spot under a tree? I think not. Sorry, sitting in the sun for any length of time is not something all of us can do. So I suppose this old lady will just stay home.
Follow the law
I have read the Sound Offs for today and I am concerned about the way people think. I thought we were a nation of laws. You break the law and you are punished. An illegal alien is breaking the law by coming here illegaly. If you overlook their crime, then all the people who are incarcerated should be let go and they can live in the “sanctuary cities.” Follow the law and you live clean. Break the law and go to jail.
Ethics meaning
Ethics or what is ethical means different things to different people. Politicians and criminals may be the worst at defining or adhering to ethics. To the government, ethics is law. To the philosopher, it’s a concept. To religion, ethics might be morality. Biblically, ethics can be defined as obedience. In other words, not left to man’s flexible interpretation but according to what God said, such as the Ten Commandments.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments