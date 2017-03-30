Sound Off for March 30: ‘I’m government dependent and proud of it’

Hope?
Did I read this right? A few politicians considering crossing party lines to pass a health-care bill? After two decades of knee-jerk opposition and equating compromise with treason, I assumed politicians had forgotten how to legislate like adults. Maybe there is hope for Washington.
I am sure many are disgusted with all these committees aimed at the Trump administration wasting our money, and they need to concentrate on matters that are important.
John McCain was “authorized” to be an anti-Trump spokesman the moment Donald Trump disrespected him for being a POW. Trump said in a televised interview, “He’s (McCain) not a war hero. He was a hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” That disrespectful statement makes anyone who served in the military, POW or not, “authorized” to say anything anti-Trump or be anti-Trump. I say thank you to those who have, do and will serve. And you all most certainly are heroes.
Jameson Taylor’s forum says workers in Mississippi should not have to be licensed. Licensing keeps standards high. Without it, your chances of high-quality work are slim. The real economic problem of this state is “right to work” (no unions with bargaining power). Right-to-work states are mostly red states, and most of them are poor states. Most blue states are states that allow bargaining unions. Most of these states are doing well economically. Yes, there is a correlation.
I am a government dependent and proud of it. I depend on the police to enforce the law. I depend on firefighters to protect our lives and homes. I depend on public school teachers to educate our children, and I depend on our military to keep us safe. For all these things and so much more I am grateful to have and not a bit ashamed to pay taxes because I realize nothing in life is free except the freedoms bestowed upon us by our forefathers.
Got to agree with “Useless Congress.” Said the same thing the entire eight years President Obama was in office except now we may have some who are finally thinking about the people in their district who cannot afford the new policies that will benefit only the 1 percent. I am happy to see congressmen on both sides that have the courage to say, “Hey, this is not good for the people I represent,” instead of falling behind political plans just because they where made by a man in their party. They work for us — or have we forgotten that?
