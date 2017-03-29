Sound Off for March 29: It's high time for legal marijuana

It’s high time
Marijuana spells jobs galore. How about it, Mississippi?
Party people
How many parties are within the GOP?
A bigger issue
A Sound Off says the Mississippi flag is an economic driver, that our economy will not get any better until the flag is taken down. It says the state lawmakers chose to pass on the flag vote. The state flag is not an economic driver. Our state is a poor state. The majority of adults do not have a college education. We have a high rate of fatherless children. We have a large homeless population. Our educational system is hurting and in need of repair. The governor can brag about a couple of large companies coming to Mississippi, but we still lag in economic development. People want to move to a state that is thriving economically and socially, with a good education system, a low crime rate, and opportunity. I love Mississippi. I have no thoughts of leaving. I pray for better days for her and her future. Is the flag an issue? Perhaps, but not the driving issue. That would be “attitudes.”
Yeah, right
Do you really think a few signs are going to keep boaters off the new island in Jackson County?
Prime spots taken
Great article in Sunday’s paper about growth in Bay St. Louis. A good follow-up would be to explore where all of the employees of all of these eateries are parking. Have you tried to find a place to park in Old Town? Seems like most of the prime spots are taken by employees.
Useless Congress
It is really sad that we have finally elected a president that, yes, I’m going to say it, wants to Make America Great Again, and we have a useless Congress. These people we continue to elect term after term are only looking after themselves. Worried about their jobs. Most working people in our country work more hours in one year than than Congress works in three years. By the way, do we still have congressmen in our state? Have not heard a word from any of them.
For sanctuary cities
I support sanctuary cities. I also support ignoring and defying right-wing elected officials’ attempts to outlaw sanctuary cities.
What would Jesus do?
Mississippi governor approves outlawing of sanctuary cities? How sad. I thought he was a Christian. From now on, I will just call myself a follower of Jesus because he would never turn his back on anyone for political expedience.
Buckle up, y’all
It seems so simple. When you get into a car, let the seat belt be the first thing you do. Buckle up, because the life you save could be your own.
