Sound Off for March 28: Go, Lady ’Dogs!

Go, Lady ’Dogs!
Congratulations to the Mississippi State girls basketball team. Awesome job. Luck be with you for the next round.
Lost wages
Union dues are a pittance compared to lost wages.
Lack of clout
“Right to work” is a guise that strips workers’ clout.
Dependent nation
The only way the Democrat party can exist is to have a continuous government-dependent population. This is why they want government-provided healthcare and want open borders. This keeps alive a totally dependent population.
Failure
Who authorized John McCain to be the anti-Trump spokesman for the GOP? Not this Republican. McCain had his shot at the presidency and failed miserably.
Bad practices
Outsourcing work to other countries isn’t much different than replacing humans with robots. They both put people out of work.
Missing one?
To the Lady who bought three hurricane lamps at my garage sale on Saturday. You left one of them here, and it is waiting for you if you come back to pick it up.
Impossible task
Remember all of the abuse that was given to John Boehner, because he could not control factions of the GOP House members? I guess that after last week’s fiasco maybe no one can control them. Keep smiling, John.
Get to work!
It is time these congressmen do something for the people who elected them instead of just saying enough to get reelected. On the healthcare bill, sit down and work something out that is agreeable to all and would satisfy the people. They would get a good plan if they had to buy into it.
Not me
The writer who said anyone who voted for President Donald Trump is not a loyal American obviously is confused. I retired from active military duty in defense of this great nation in my 27 year of service and I voted for President Trump. If that makes me “not a loyal American,” then so be it. What does it make that writer?
