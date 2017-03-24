Sound Off for March 24: Are Trump and Putin friends or enemies?

A matter of time
It’s just a matter of time until some liberal judge decides to shoot down the order to ban Muslims’ laptops from seven Middle East countries.
Use right headlights
Brighter headlights will not reduce night-driving accidents. The story in the Senior Life section on March 22 may assist night driving by providing better illumination for the driver, there is also a negative side effect. It could be referred to as “the deer in the spotlight syndrome” — the blinding effect that bright or improperly adjusted headlights have on oncoming drivers. Using standard headlight bulbs and not overdriving beyond the field of vision illuminated by your lights means safety would increase for all ages of drivers.
Grammar gaffes
Is it me? Am I missing a point? Commercials today do not use the correct grammar. For example: “The best things in life is free.” Shouldn’t it be “The best things in life are free”? And “I’m not here with anybody.” Shouldn’t it be “I’m here with no one”? And my favorite written peeve is, “Tell me if your Happy.” It should be “Tell me if you’re happy.” Has anyone else noticed?
Friends and enemies
Remember the old saying, “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer”? Think about that with regard to President Trump and Russia.
So there
So apparently AT&T U-verse is “fighting for me” by “battling” Raycom for ABC service so as not to raise our rates. Funny how at the same time, all AT&T roads lead to DirecTV for the answers to what ails us. I don’t know if they think all consumers are stupid or what. Eventually U-verse will suspend NBC, and then Fox, then the CW, etc., all in the consumer’s “favor” because they “care.” No, they don’t. It’s called manipulation, and it’s wrong. I’m happy with U-verse and don’t want to change. Eventually, they will force me to and I’ll simply cut the cord just out of spite. I’m not dumb. I see what they are doing. In the meantime, Wal-Mart sells a wonderful GE Pro Crystal antenna for $27.89. I get a beautiful ABC channel. Just in time for “Dancing with the Stars.”
What’s the difference?
How is it that MGCCC at Perkinston can build a baseball stadium for $3 million and it cost $34 million plus to construct MGM Park in Biloxi?
