Sound Off for March 23: We need recycle bins for boat launches

A dying town
Gulfport has lots of unused space that’s just going to waste and it’s all because of people that have been running the city for the last decade. No one runs against these people and they get comfortable in office and things go stagnant. So, there’s an aquarium coming? There’s no guarantee it will be successful. Another casino has been coming for years and still no casino, and the old Markham just sits there and rots. Gulfport is a dying town.
History lost?
I wonder, if you asked 100 people today, “Who said, ‘Father, I cannot tell a lie, I cut down the cherry tree,’” how many could answer George Washington?
Get on board
GOP legislators better get on board with repealing and replacing Obamacare. They’ve had eight years to create a very good GOP replacement. So if Trump’s wish isn’t granted I will not blame him, but them. If they cower and falter now, they will unmask themselves as insincere, counterfeit Republicans, let alone conservatives, since a permanent plank of the party has always been less government. Put up or shut up. And pay the price in two years. Draining the swamp can include them as easily as liberal Democrats.
Good idea
I read with interest in the Sun Herald about Harrison County stepping up to the plate with a new recycling program to collect cans and bottles at outdoor venues. How do we get recycling bins for the Ocean Springs launch ramps and Front Beach? These are some of the busiest areas on the Coast with the type of activities that generate recyclable beverage containers. What do we have to do to get collection containers placed for the beginning of boating and beach season?
A possible solution
There is a simple and inexpensive way to deal with the problem of the Main Street railroad crossing. It would be very expensive to redesign and modify the steep grade at the crossing, so why not install a post on each side of the street (on both sides of the track) and suspend a low hanging bar over the street with the height imprinted on it? Similar systems are used in parking garages all over the world to prevent certain larger vehicles from entering. This would be in addition to the existing signs stating “No Trucks or Buses.” But remember, the smaller vehicles that would still use the crossing still have to put down the phone and LOOK first.
