Sound Off for March 19: My kind of job

Where’s the beauty?
Has anybody noticed we never see any “Garden of the Month” signs anymore or just people that take pride in their yard? When did we decide to rent or buy houses based on how many cars or boats we can park in the yard?
My kind of job
The Mississippi Gaming Commission sounds like a job meant for me. Qualifications: I’m over 21, I have players club cards from all the local casinos, I know the governor. What else is there to know? Sign me up for the next opening. Can’t wait for the reserved parking space.
Not what we paid for
We flipped on the TV last evening to discover several channels/programs had been dropped. No more WLOX, no more “Wheel,” etc. And our bill is paid in advance. What’s happening? Hope they’ll pay for my divorce.
Cut the cord
To Not Funny: I did just that. When I cut the home phone cord it was terrifying, but only for a moment. Now I feel completely liberated. I highly recommend it.
Can’t wait forever
I want to thank all of you in advance who may be paying my part of the cost for the Kemper plant overrun. I’m 86 and probably will not be around when the plant goes on line.
Signs gone
With the upcoming elections, I’ve seen several campaign signs in yards in our west Biloxi subdivision. Unfortunately, signs of one of the candidates have mysteriously been removed, and the other candidate’s signs have seemed to multiply significantly. I just pray no one is stealing signs.
Bait shop needed
Mayor Hewes, Gulfport is getting a new aquarium, nice new harbor, new port contracts. How about a bait shop? Do something for the common folks. Lots of traffic but no bait!
Transfer of power
Germany is the new leader of the free world. Trump and his sycophants are unfit for the job.
Not your mama
It is not the role of government to feed, house, medicate, nurse, transport, babysit, or guarantee life outcomes for anyone. It is the role of government to provide for the common defense, ensure commerce is fair and protect citizens’ freedom and opportunity to pursue their own outcomes. The U.S. is trillions in debt because government is acting like mommy.
Un-American
The Trump voters, in choosing an autocrat, have shown their disdain for democracy. Their desire to blow up the government shows their willingness to bite the hand that feeds them. They lost the popular vote by 3 million. They are not a majority. They are not even loyal Americans.
