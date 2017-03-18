Sound Off for March 18: The port is the reason Gulfport exists

Love it or leave it
If the port offends you, then move. The port is the reason Gulfport exists. Got it?
Bonuses?
If you wonder why Wall Street generates such bad vibes, consider this. Wall Street bankers’ bonuses rose to almost $140,000 ... that’s not salary, it’s bonus.
Full house
No matter the reasons, I for one am very glad the Mississippi Gaming Commission denied two more casinos on the Coast. We are saturated. Enough is enough.
Past time
The political atmosphere is for more affordable medical care but like coal mining, it’s a thing of the past.
Good for us
I am happy about the new budget President Trump has released. He may have made huge cuts in some areas but added money in the budget for school vouchers. My children can now have access to a great education at one of the charter or private schools. Thank you, President Trump.
Empty whining
Democrats always claim Republican proposals are “devastating to the middle class.” But they don’t represent the middle, as the last election clearly showed. They are always representing various narrow special-interest groups and classes of people complaining about their particular “victimization.” So it’s just trite, useful, political rhetoric when they sound as if they care a whit about the middle. They only want to tax us.
Gulfport’s time
One casino in Gulfport; time for another. Biloxi has monopolized casinos since the start. Tegarden, Cowan, Courthouse is a great area for one. Casinos are on both sides of U.S. 90. They don’t have to be on the water. It could be in a hotel like Treasure Bay. Pass, Cowan, Lorriane bridge there is water, land is for sale. Catch up, Gulfport!
Our loss
I’m not mad anymore. It has turned to sad. All the Mississippi children being fed federally funded breakfast at school — no more. How likely is it our poor state will pick up this program? Elderly people with Meals on Wheels? Gone! Again, back to the states. Our state gets back from the federal government about $3 for every tax dollar spent. With the federal programs being cut, we can’t absorb that loss.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments