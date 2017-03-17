Sound Offs for March 17: Want to learn? Just Google it

Do we do this?
In regard to the Russians trying to influence our elections, my question would be: Does the U.S. try to influence other countries’ elections? If not, why not? Maybe if we would answer that on the news the subject would go away.
Needed
We need a strong labor movement that puts workers in control.
Rise above
If you want to change the world and make it a better place, then rise above politics and get money out of your head.
Google it
Free education is available to anyone with a computer and internet connection. Just Google “education over the internet.” You will get lots of information.
Jobs matter
Why can’t people just let President Trump do business? He’s a very good businessman and a leader — $38 million in taxes in one year. No doubt he will show all of us, even the no-Trumpers, that jobs matter.
Royal pain
While watching the evening news I learned the king and queen of the University of Minnesota’s homecoming court would no longer be called king and queen. They would now be called gender neutral “royalty.” How ridiculous can it get?
Just me?
Does anyone agree we should deal with the sand that’s blowing on U.S. 90 before we spend millions of dollars pumping sand onto the beach? I thought we had a solution of pulling sand from the seawall back to the water. Has that been done?
Not funny
Nuisance calls are worse than ever. The Do Not Call list is a joke. Home phones are worse than our cell phones for these calls. The phone companies should have the technology to stop these unwanted calls. Let’s band together and threaten to cancel our home phones unless something is done. And then do it.
Commendable
To answer “Just knock” question. We applaud the Girl Scouts’ parents for having signs at their homes saying they are selling Girl Scout cookies. Many homeowners do not want to be bothered with people coming to their door selling items. Gulfport has a no-solicitation without a permit law. If you want cookies, please knock on the door that displays the sign.
Comments