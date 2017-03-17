Sound Offs for March 17: Want to learn? Just Google it

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:15 Spring Breakers get down on the beach in Biloxi

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:47 Age and illness won't keep Maxine Nelson, 79, from the gym

1:25 Last video of bus before fatal crash

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer