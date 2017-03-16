Sound Off for March 16: Push sand back

Over here
With all the great improvements in Gulfport, I notice one area not improved. It is the Gulfport Harbor at U.S. 90. Couldn’t the harbor plant shrubs or put up a cover on the chain fence to hide the trucks and trailers? That is an eyesore.
Strange
You hear all the time, “We don’t want career politicians in office” yet when they get a president who is just that, they go ballistic. People are strange.
Seawall danger
After reading that the beach will be replenished to prevent undermining of the seawall, I was wondering if anything can be done to prevent further damage to the seawall caused by the heavy equipment moving the sand accumulated on the wall. Routinely, chunks of the wall can be found on the beach after sand removal. It seems this damage will also undermine the seawall eventually.
Remember when
I remember when “Read my lips” was enough to sink a presidency.
Push sand back
Front page, March 14: Millions needed to fix eroded beaches. Three million dollars to “replenish” the beach to the end of the drainage culverts. Why? There is plenty of sand available. Simply push the sand away from the 13 steps of the seawall toward the water. Result: A wider beach and no sand blowing on the highway. That’s how it used to be years ago before the build-up covered the seawall.
Right thing
Doing the “right thing” for Woolmarket or any other municipal issue is not about quid pro quo for a politician’s vote. The “right thing” is what is best for the entity, whether it is a city, county, state or nation.
Thanks
A couple weeks ago I commented about an issue with the school zone at Pass Christian High School. Since then I’ve been contacted by both the mayor and chief of police. I am proud to say there is a marked difference in the speeding vehicles now. My hat’s off to the Pass police department. Thank you for taking my comments and making a difference. This is what I like about living here. People helping people. Thanks to the school resource officer, police department and the mayor for putting our youth first.
