Sound Off for March 15: Development in Woolmarket should happen

Right of ownership
To those who oppose the development in Woolmarket: Next time, you buy the land and pay the taxes on it. Then you can control what goes there.
Elsewhere
I may as well hitchhike to Alaska and live off the land. It would be a better quality of life.
What gives?
What’s with employers who call in people for interviews just to yank their chains?
Clever quip
For those who don’t do the daily Cryptoquip puzzle, you may be amused. The March 13 Cryptoquip solution was, “What might someone call a married flower child who hails from the Magnolia State? Mrs. Hippie!” Just a little fun.
Do right
On March 9, the Biloxi City Council was asked to decide on rezoning or slowing rezoning in Woolmarket. After three hours of discussion (most of that from the developer) the board decided to table the decision which means a decision can be made at any meeting without Woolmarket residents being notified. I hope the board has the courage to make the right decision and support the residents who supported them.
Just me?
Am I the only one who is totally giddy to be on Daylight Saving Time? Who doesn’t want an extra hour every evening to be outdoors? I wish we’d just stay on it. I can practically smell spring in the air.
Simple solution
Why is it our so-called politicians in city government can’t understand all it takes to fix the railroad crossings is some dirt on each side of the tracks and some asphalt? Voila! Problems solved.
Go southwest
To Tuesday’s “Moving on” writer who is not happy living on the Coast: You are free to move about the country.
Double check
I read the article about the man robbed by two women posing as Uber drivers. A tip learned from my son: the Uber app gives you the license number of the vehicle picking you up. Make sure the number on the vehicle matches the app.
Knowledge is power
If education were more accessible, in every sense of the word, meaning no barriers, the world would be in much better shape.
