Sound Off for March 14: Trains have the right of way

Truism
Every occupation has people who should not be there.
Self destruct
The best way to get the Republican majority out of control of the government is not stand in the way of what Republicans want. When Republicans get what they want, the nation will be in revolt against them.
Golf great again
Forget daylight saving time. I want to see an executive order mandating affordable golf vacations for every American every weekend paid by the government. He could call it the AGA!
Cause of accidents
Why is it when driver’s fail to traffic signals or heed stop, caution, or speed signs, the ensuing accident is caused by a “dangerous intersection?” All the safety engineering in the world will not prevent dangerous drivers from causing accidents.
Moving on
We retired to the Coast 13 years ago, because it appeared to be a beautiful area with people who enjoyed what was here. Apparently we were wrong, and most wanted change, so now the environment that supports our way of life will be contaminated, tourism will decline (like it did in Atlantic City after Trump casino was built), and there won’t be any immigrants left to rebuild our houses after the next hurricane. We may have to move again.
Stop and look
You can fill an entire newspaper with stories about train-car accidents, train speeds, train crossings, blaming the train, blaming everything and everybody else, but it won’t change until drivers get it through their heads that trains can’t stop on a dime and have the right of way. Drivers can prevent injury or death by stopping and looking both ways, or slowing down to do that, and not driving distracted.
Fix the crossings
Biloxi, rather than simply putting up warning signs, should be lengthening the rises to rail track crossing to reduce the drop on each side of the tracks that causes long-wheelbase vehicles to become stuck. Might even save the city from being sued by victims at those crossings.
Past precedent
Sunday’s “Slippery Slope” writer apparently suffers, as many liberals do it seems, from a slippery memory. President Trump cleaned house of diplomats and U.S. attorneys as Obama, Bush, Clinton and many others before them. Standard procedures. Appoint those you trust to represent your policies to “Make America Great Again.”
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments