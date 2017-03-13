Sound Off for March 13: Palazzo wrong about EPA

Valuable oversight
So, Palazzo wants to cancel the EPA. Right in his own backyard is the Mississippi Phosphates plant in Pascagoula. He is too young to remember the problems it created when first opened. I had friends who lived across Bayou Casotte from the plant and all of their plants and grass was killed suddenly, and the air was so toxic you couldn’t breathe on certain days. No one questioned what was happening at the time because of the jobs it created. We should have had the EPA involved then!
Too late
First of all, let me say that following the recent train bus accident in Biloxi one has to admire the response of all of the first responders, citizens and politicians. My question is, why does it take a disaster that draws national media attention for officials to take action? This problem has existed along the Coast for years. We have had loss of life accidents many times that were on the local news for one night with no action taken. If only a few signs are placed near the crossings, the problem will continue.
Benefits
There has been one thing overlooked in this healthcare battle, and that is even if is repealed or revised Obamacare has been the driving force that has forced Republicans to come up with a health plan for Americans, which they would have never done on their own volition.
Presidential action
Well, darn! I kept hoping up until the last minute that President Trump would sign one of his many executive orders repealing Daylight Saving Time. Now, that would have been one I could have supported.
Your responsibility
Unfortunately, the world is full of irresponsible pet owners, ones that think the only thing they have to do is feed it every now and then. Keeping a pet at home, even at night, is a responsible way to own a pet. If you are not willing to confine and take care of your pet, you should not own one. Period.
Safer roads
The cities on this Coast need to address the dangerous medians on U.S. 90. MDOT planted trees and tall foliage so you cannot see oncoming traffic at traffic lights to turn left.
Kids these days
We have put children first as the most important person in the family. That’s a recipe for spoiled, entitled children and failed marriages as well. You can easily ruin your kids and marriage at the same time. The focus should be on the parents and their relationship, period!
Health at risk
I don’t understand the government of Mississippi that gives tax breaks to the richest in the state and then watches as the hospitals that all rely on those taxes start cutting back. If the hospitals start going under, then what?
Comments