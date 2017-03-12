Sound Off for March 12: Elevate the tracks

Up the quota
Like Canada and Australia, we need a merit-based immigration system that has a quota of at least 50 percent of immigrants who have work experience, language skills and education. These qualifications will readily admit them into the U.S. work force instead of to welfare. The current quota for merit-based immigration is only 20 percent. The U.S. should of course continue its family reunion–based immigration and humanitarian immigration and, for those refugees not admitted, establish refugee camps in the vicinity of their homelands.
Not a racetrack
Gulfport police were patrolling Duckworth Road on Friday, stopping numerous vehicles for speeding. The next day speeders were back to speeding again. Most are traveling 50 to 60 mph and some up to 80. Maybe the city could install speed bumps. They have been used in other areas to slow down speeders. Please help residents on Duckworth Road.
Just knock?
I see signs in yards that read Girl Scout cookies sold here. Do they expect people to knock on their doors for cookies? I would feel odd knocking on a stranger’s door asking for cookies. Is it just me?
By another name ...
Paul Ryan said it all: Repealing Obamacare is the only vehicle available to the Republicans to cut taxes for the richest families and corporations, and privatize Medicaid, which he euphemistically calls tax reform and entitlement reform.
Elevate the tracks
About 40 years ago, a couple of commissions spent time and money researching and planning to elevate the railroad tracks on the Coast. Instead, we got a coliseum, casinos, a ball park, and next an aquarium with no way to get there from here. Find those plans and invest the BP money to benefit the ordinary folks and tourists.
Slippery slope
First he got selective on what news media he would grant access; then he made all diplomats leave their posts immediately; now he has emptied out the Justice Department lawyers. So no news, no diplomacy and no justice — yes, we are becoming Russia. That’s the way Putin does things.
Tebow’s a good guy
I read the rather unflattering article this morning about Tim Tebow by some AP reporter. Although I have never met Tebow I have kept up with his career. The one thing that stands out is that he has never been accused of taking drugs, drinking, rape, strong-arm robbery, abuse of a girlfriend, etc. In my opinion, he is an outstanding young man.
Keep cats inside
My whole household awoke just now to a screeching animal at 3:30 in the morning. I can only surmise someone’s roaming cat found a small bird;s or rodent’s nest and killed its babies in my yard. Nobody’s cat needs to be roaming at night. Shame on you. I own cats and they stay inside where they should be.
