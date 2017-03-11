Sound Off for March 11: A solution so drivers don’t worry about trains

First sighting
Saw my first purple martin today in Long Beach. Still haven’t had any hummers; they should be hitting my feeder by now.
Fix the roads
Traffic infrastructure in Mississippi is crummy. It all needs fixing.
Words of wisdom
Mississippi lacks good jobs. It’s no wonder people stay poor or leave. I think we should keep in mind the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s thought that the best anti-poverty program he knew was a union.
Double bonus
Train tracks can be elevated at crossings, creating a railroad overpass. Not only does traffic flow without stopping, trains don’t have to blow their annoying horns as much.
Sinking feeling
I wrote in a couple months ago asking the powers that be to fix the sinking manhole on DeBuys just north of U.S. 90. I also said the announced resurfacing of Courthouse Road wouldn’t be completed anytime soon. They did put a new cone in the hole on DeBuys after someone ran over the old one. Now a second hole is developing. How big does the hole have to get before something is done? As for Courthouse, y’all keep holding your breath. As they say, politics in the South runs slower than molasses.
Great read!
I haven’t opened the Sun Herald’s Sports section since Ronnie Blackwell retired. But a teaser Wednesday on page 1 caught my eye, so I read Patrick Ochs’ wonderful article, and I’m so happy I did. With all the tension and discord today, how delightful to read about such a loving and supportive family. By the time Patrick’s 94-year-old grandfather came to see little Allie Grace, I had gone through four tissues, and the admiration Patrick expressed for his wife was so dear to read. Allie Grace is a very lucky little lady, and I feel pretty sure she will live happily ever after.
Comments