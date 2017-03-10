Sound Off for March 10: A beautiful letter to his daughter, Allie Grace

Simple answer
The Biloxi representative said on television he didn’t know why the bus didn’t take a safer four-lane road to the casino. Maybe the driver was from out of town and just figured all crossings are safe. That would make sense to me.
They’re here
We live off Dedeaux Road and have had about 20 purple martins living in our houses and gourds since Valentine’s Day. Love these birds.
Just say no
Biloxi, vote no on Woolmarket development. Why do “the developers” think we live here? For the “atmosphere, environment, quiet, elbow room”? Not for more unnecessary development. We don’t need it, and we don’t want it.
Idea
A Sound Off writer suggested a Boston Market eatery for the area. I would suggest a Cajun’s Chicken occupy the empty MacDonald’s building in the 1600 block of Pass Road, Biloxi. So close to Keesler AFB, it would be a win-win situation.
Great read
Until today, my favorite part of the Sports section has been the “In the Bleachers” cartoons. But today, Patrick Ochs’ letter to his new daughter has captured my heart. What a wonderful tribute to his parents, grandparents and wife. God bless you.
Cracked windshield
Those of us who relish the daily tranquil expedition south on Cowan Road will now have the bonus of an increased risk of broken windshields, thanks to more trucks carrying dirt to the new aquarium construction site. I’m already enjoying three significant cracks created by a certain company, though each time I was two lanes away from their vehicle. To all the other road warriors: Be safe and see you at the repair shop.
Problem in the Pass
We have a problem at the Pass Christian High School zone. Cars constantly speed down North Street, ignoring the flashing lights and the 15-mph zone. The school resource officer does an outstanding job, but he is only one person. He can’t be in three places at one time. I called the mayor’s office to voice my concern, only to be told to call the police department.
Need another route
Coastwide, we need another east-west artery for traffic. U.S. 90, Pass Road and I-10 are all we have.
An idea
Why not elevate the railroad tracks? There’s your new highway east to west. Trains could then come through quietly (no horns required). Train speeds could be safely increased and the opportunity for auto/train collisions would be reduced to zero.
