Sound Off for March 9: Smooth the slopes

Scouts?
Has anyone seen any purple martin scouts on the Coast yet?
Great read
“The Confederacy was a con job on whites. And still is” was a great article in the Sun Herald.
The day will come
One day, U.S. 90 in Biloxi and Gulfport will have proper drainage during rainstorms. Of course, that day will be in the year 2237.
Poor dog
No dog deserves to be subjected to Trump.
Our flag
The Mississippi Bicentennial flag would make a beautiful Mississippi State flag. Just remove the “2017,” and we’d have a flag that all could be proud of.
GOP mentality
The Republican repeal-and-replace health-care plan reflects their belief that the poor have too much and the rich never get enough from our government.
Smooth the slopes
I don’t care if there are a hundred steep-crossing signs, it just doesn’t make it safe. All railroad crossings should have a gentle enough slope to allow all buses and trucks to cross. This is common sense.
Free market ed
Those who believe in school choice have a respect and admiration for the way free-market forces work in that it would raise the quality of today’s schools through competition. Those who do not, believe the stagnant, government-run, bureaucratic model in place today should be kept, to the detriment of the students.
Do better
As a lifelong conservative Republican, I am extremely disappointed in the GOP leadership. They have railed against Obamacare and its many flaws for eight years. Now that they have a historic opportunity to repeal and replace it, they seem unprepared and divided. That is unacceptable. I suspect the real reason is many party members care only for their re-election and personal popularity. They haven’t the courage to make hard choices. It’s foolish to pander to Democrats, who will only deride their fumble anyway. Put forward a good bill.
Water quality
Trump says he wants clean air and water, but then signs an executive order to review/change all of the laws that now protect our waters. Toledo, Ohio, declared a state of emergency in 2014 after toxic algae in Lake Erie polluted the city water supply, leaving 400,000 people without usable water. Algae has been a problem in other states, such as Florida. He should at least care about Florida, right?
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments