Sound Off for March 8: Help me find woman who paid for my groceries

Troubling
Such news today: Our Congress will be cutting out as many environmental protections as possible, clearing the way for oil refineries to move to the Coast. I can already see polluted air and water — and oil-covered birds, dolphins and fish in our future. How will our seafood and tourist industries survive — or our quality of life?
No see ’em?
Trump has cut the budget to NOAA that gives us satellite data on hurricanes that pose threats to our Coast. Job losses and crucial information we on the Coast depend on. Is this Trump’s way of getting rid of data on climate change? Why? If there is no data, then, it doesn’t exist?
No problem
I’m quite sure California wouldn’t be upset if it were walled off from Mississippi as the writer suggested.
Truth?
What does the right need with journalists and editors? They have the National Enquirer, Breitbart, the blogosphere and radio. Oh, let’s not forget Fauxx news. Telling it like it is! “The highest duty of journalism is to tell the truth, and shame the devil” — Walt Whitman. How ’bout it, Mr. Editor? Got some truth?
Authority?
Who has the authority on the road at the Port of Gulfport? There is a major hole on the west side of the east road going into the port.
Trumponomics
While under Obama, Dow goes from 6,600 to 19,800 points and Republicans say, “Obama did nothing.” Under Trump, Dow goes up 1,200 points and Republicans say, “Oh my God, Trump has saved America.”
Take it down
Come on. Mardi Gras is over. Take down your Mardi Gras decorations. We are in Lent.
Thank you
To the lady who paid for my groceries Saturday at Wal-Mart, Thank you very much. I wish I had your address so I can repay you. That was the kindest gesture I’ve ever encountered.
You’re hired
I note President Trump, unlike most other recent presidents, does not have a dog. Perhaps if he had a dog to keep him company during the late-night and early-morning hours, particularly one trained to bite him if he attempted to tweet, that would be a useful addition to his staff, and a great benefit to the country. I am sure the ASPCA would be happy to refer suitable candidates, and probably even vet them.
