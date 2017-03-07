Sound Off for March 7: Gulfport Sportsplex is awesome, but how do you get there?

Great story
Great Sun Herald article on how much gaming has contributed to our economy. More first-class gaming equals more jobs, economic development and tax revenue for police, roads and schools. In this case, more is better.
Home-schooling?
It would seem that those students who “graduated” from the unaccredited academy could be issued diplomas under the provisions of home schooling.
Why?
I wonder why we have become hesitant to use certain words anymore. For example, what used to be a jail is now a correctional facility or detention center. A grave is a final resting place, and hunters don’t kill game anymore; now, they harvest it.
Missed opportunity
At I-10, Exit 61, every day I see vehicles with out-of-county or out-of-state license plates get off and immediately get back on the interstate because there are no gas stations or fast-food businesses within a short distance of the exit. Gautier needs to negotiate with the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge to free up some of that land for commercial purposes. Gautier is missing out on a golden opportunity.
Do better
The Gulfport City Council has approved millions of dollars for construction and operation of the Sportsplex off Landon Road. My question is this: why hasn’t one of the councilmembers seen the necessity for putting signs on north- and south-bound lanes of U.S. 49 telling visitors where to turn for the complex site? Also, where you turn off Landon Road to reach the complex, there is only one small homemade-looking sign pointing the way. Come on, city council. You can do better than this.
Thanks!
Thanks to the Sun Herald for printing the story about the editor of Sound Off. It’s good for regular submitting people to see who we send our Sound Offs to.
Great letters
Hats off to James Overstreet, Joe Leopold, Nancy Robinson, Richard Harkness, Sheila Brachear, Will Watson and Ray Howze for well-written, insightful, thought-provoking letters published in Sunday’s Sun Herald.
Enjoy!
George Thatcher you will be missed. I have enjoyed reading your snippets and had the pleasure of meeting you in 2008 at a book signing of “A Decade of Beach Walks.” I have admired your energy, writings and pure love of the beach you have brought to life. Enjoy your retirement.
