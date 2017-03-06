Sound Off for March 6: Thanks for the walks, George Thatcher

The bottom line
As a retiree, I am happy to see my IRA value going up so much since Trump elected. Those with 401k and other retirement plans should feel the same. I believe the Democrats’ continuing attempts to bring down Trump is very detrimental to economic growth. I don’t understand their logic.
Pretty please
I must say Gulfport Casino plan is truly ugly. Just a big red box standing out against the water! Nothing to tie it to the harbor, the sand and sea, or even the South. Please don’t do this to our beaches! Make something beautiful, even if it must be smaller.
Bad posture
So, it now appears our congressman, Steven Palazzo, is basically fessing up that he’s cosponsoring a bill to terminate the EPA was nothing more than a symbolic gesture. To give a warning shot across the bow of the agency to put them on notice, so to speak. Kinda like all those endless attempts he and his cohorts in the Republican party did trying to end Obamacare. Nothing but useless posturing that in the end accomplished nothing. Just like this congressman.
Take it outside
Do people not realize that it is totally disgusting to blow their nose while sitting in a restaurant. Most use a napkin then put it on the table for an employee to pick up. Why not go to the restroom or outside then put the napkin in a thrash can.
Eyes on you
Yes I saw you driving and texting. What does it take for you to realize that you may destroy an innocent life as well as your own? What does it take for you to stop? And when it does happen, I know what you will say, “I’m sorry I didn’t mean to,” but it will never be enough for the rest of your life.
Lost ring
On Saturday, one of our church members lost her wedding ring while helping with the yard sale at Mississippi City Methodist church. We looked everywhere but could not find it. We are worried it may have slipped off while she helped bag items at the cashier table. So, if you found a ring in your bag please give the church office a call. This is a wonderful couple who have been married almost 60 years. Many thanks.
Police your words
Jeff Sessions is the country’s top cop so he should have been able to understand the question put to him. Words are very important in his capacity and precise truthful answers are called for. Seems he is just wiggling out because he knows he told a lie but there are no white lies with your hand raised before Congress. Too bad, he should resign and he knows he should.
Thanks, George
Thank you, George Thatcher, for your wonderful columns that helped me focus on the beauty and wonder of this place. Your writings will be missed. Luckily I have your books!
All our fault
Mississippi had 100 bridges closed for being unsafe; our roads are in terrible condition; our public schools don’t get funded “adequately” and our prison system runs on bribes! With only one party allowed “a seat at the table” when decisions are made, who’s to blame? We are! We keep putting the same people in office and expect things to change.
Best wishes
We all took a beach walk with you, Mr. Thatcher, on Sunday morning thanks to Tammy Smith. And it made me cry. Very best to you, and may God continue to bless you.
Show us the money
Can someone tell me what happened to all the money that was to go to education from the casinos? In 1991 that was going to bring our schools up to the best in the US. Does that mean the money from the lottery will follow suit? Maybe we need different people in charge of the direction we are taking.
