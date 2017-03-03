Sound Off for March 4: Palazzo should take a look at MDEQ, not EPA

Thanks!
I lost my hearing aid at the Pass Christian parade Sunday; and my son decided to put something in Sound Off. A one-in-a-million lovely lady was walking Monday morning and happened to find my hearing aid in the road. She read about my lost hearing aid in Sound Off and much to my surprise I received a call and got my hearing aid back. Thank you, Kathy!
Famous saying
A very brilliant man once said something to the effect of his biggest fear for the future was people would become so dependent on electronic devices they would have very little personal contact with people around them. You may have heard of him. His name was Albert Einstein.
Trump truth
To “Who knew?” Trump said he would represent the United States instead of the world. He was just stating what Obama should have been doing for eight years, putting America first instead of apologizing for America.
I concur
I agree with your writer about a west border. I believe a wall should be built there and built first. I would start at the California/Arizona line North through California/Nevada on by Idaho to the Canadian border. I would feel much safer with this border closed.
Special
Anyone can read a speech that was written for them. It’s better to watch what is being done not what is being said.
Drain it
At the time Cochran approved this contract for this Coast Guard cutter, the Coast Guard went on record that it had not requested this cutter and did not see a need for it. Draw your own conclusion as to why Cochran took this action. I have. Drain the swamp.
Access is a right
Health care is not a right nor an entitlement. Access to health care is, though.
Axe this
Palazzo is putting a different spin on his bill to abolish the EPA now, saying it’s just to warn the EPA it’s too big and needs to resize. Guess he got some pushback and had to come up with something. Amazing that Mississippi, a state with no money to fund its schools as they should be, has a Mississippi Environmental Quality Department that duplicates the federal program. Now that is a department that should be eliminated. Go for that, Palazzo. We can’t afford it.
