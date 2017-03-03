Sound Off for March 3: If you don’t like porn, don’t go to adult stores

All aboard!
After President Trump’s speech Tuesday night, if the congressional Democrats were listening, they should help lead, follow or just get out of the way. Let’s make America great again.
Did you forget?
More than 3 million barrels of crude oil fouled beaches and wetlands from Texas to Florida, destroyed wildlife, seafood and tourist industries. Eleven died. It could happen again without protection from our EPA.
Ditto
High-fives to the Sound Off contributor who earlier in the week thought schools being closed for Mardi Gras was a ridiculous inconvenience. Indeed.
Freeway delay
Just endured an agonizing and needless delay on the freeway as the floats returned from Biloxi to New Orleans. A very unsafe and unsound use of the freeway. What about the minimum speed limit on the freeway? What about off-hour travel?
To each his own
OK, people, here it is: If you don’t believe in God, then don’t go to church. If you don’t believe in viewing pornography, don’t go to adult stores. If you don’t believe people should drink, don’t go to liquor stores. If you don’t believe in gambling, don’t go to the casinos, and if you don’t believe in wasting money on the lottery, then just don’t do it. Is that clear enough?
Tech zombies
I have a dream. One day, when you go to the park on a beautiful day, seven out of 10 persons won’t be zombie tech-fried, looking downward at their handheld devices, nearly bumping in to you. It’s literally like something out of “The Walking Dead.” A professional pickpocket (or perhaps one in training) could rack up on most days. You could probably go as far as taking the very clothes these semiconscious individuals are wearing, and they wouldn’t know it until later when the car seats stick to their behinds. A young school-age boy passed in front of me today proclaiming to his mother, “Mom, we’ve got to get back to the car, I only have 15 percent battery left.” Sadly, she was on her device when he made the request. We are raising a generation of disconnected, unconscious, unable to write, unable to communicate basic speech children. So sad that the beautiful blue sky, sailboats and birds above are reduced to bloodshot, tech-driven eyes. Raise your hands if you’re guilty.
