Sound Off for March 1: Young man helped woman who fell at library

A demand
When millions of dollars from Mississippians goes to Louisiana and Florida to buy lottery tickets, having a lottery in our state would keep money in our state to use for education. We should have the best schools. Politicians told us that when they gave us casinos. I was for the lottery then not for casinos. We should demand money be used for what politician say it is to be used for.
Wake up!
In response to the person who wrote “can’t afford it,” those same people will drive all the way to Slidell to buy lottery tickets so they spend four times the money to do so. Come on, person, open your eyes. ’Nuff said
Print this
Not everyone likes Mardi Gras. Some of us think it’s a ridiculous holiday, full of drunks, excesses, rowdy crowds and expensive traditions. But you never see that printed.
Who knew?
What a novel idea, President Trump claims that his job is not to represent the rest of the world. His job is to represent the USA. Who would have thunk it?
Defined
One word for Mississippi drivers: nuts.
Four walls?
To those who believe in protecting the border, you do realize we have four borders not just one, right? Where’s the talk of east, west and north border walls?
Shortage?
I never have seen so much litter on the sides of the roads. Guess there must be a shortage of garbage cans in this part of the world.
Who to blame
To “Who’s to blame?” in Tuesday’s Sound Off, wondering who was to be blamed for the screw up at the awards show Sunday night, I feel sure it’s George Bush’s fault!
Work ahead
Every time you turn around, one of our television carriers, U-Verse, Cable One, Dish or Direct TV, are threatening to cut off local television channels. I do not know who is at fault or care, but it is an issue that should be addressed long before we have to start watching the scroll across the screen.
Please explain
If a baker cannot refuse to bake a cake on religious grounds, how can the speaker of the house refuse to allow a vote on lotteries based on religious grounds?
Thanks!
While at the Orange Grove library on Feb. 27, this senior lady took a nasty fall. I just wanted to say a very big thank you to the nice young man who came to my aid and helped me up and walked me to my car. This just proves there are still good people in this world.
