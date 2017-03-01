Sound Off for March 1: Children first

Light up
Biloxi has a million-dollar fishing bridge but all the lights on the bridge are not working. Can someone please fix the problem? We would like to use it. It’s not safe fishing in the dark.
Children first
A net to catch beads, etc., at Mardi Gras? Come on folks! Suppose your children were ages 4 and 5 and waited an hour or more to catch a few beads and in comes Big Bird and swoops all the goodies up in one dive. This is unsportsmanlike behavior, and, not to mention, mean to the little ones.
Unimportant?
Sens. Wicker and Cochran and Congressman Palazzo, if you are unwilling to attend a town hall meeting you were asked to attend, don’t expect those of us to be willing to speak with you when you’ll need us to vote for you. It seems as if we are not important until reelection time.
Can’t afford it
The money associated with lotteries does not just come out of the air. It has to come from some place. Most folks will divert money from another purpose to spend on a lottery. People who live from paycheck to paycheck must decrease spending in another area to spend on lottery tickets. So what is gained?
Not a right
The singular problem with Obamacare and any replacement is that it has already settled into citizens’ hearts and minds that health care is an entitlement. Americans believe it’s their right and you can’t take it away. Democrats created that idea and filled it with Obamacare. Whatever Republicans do will be criticized. But Americans must know there is no free lunch. “Affordable” health care will take work on a thousand fronts, and it isn’t a right or entitlement.
No blame
U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is only one person. He cannot possibly visit every voter in his district. I have never had a problem with getting an answer to a question. Just call his office and the nice people there will gladly assist you. I do not blame the congressman or any of the others for not having town meetings. With all the screaming and shouting, they cannot answer questions. For one, I like the telephone town hall sessions. I wish people would learn to be nice to each other. I do not need to see Congressman Palazzo face to face to let him know how I feel about the issues — telephone, e-mail, Facebook, etc.
Comments