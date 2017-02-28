Sound off for Feb. 28: Tuned out

Tuned out
Did not turn the TV on Sunday evening. After reading the paper this morning, it appears it was time well spent. Wish actors were not amateur politicians and politicians not amateur actors.
Like to know
It would be interesting to know what type of health insurance coverage our political figures have and the cost as compared with what is available to citizens.
Who’s to blame?
Who is Hollywood going to blame for the big screwup in announcing the best picture winner, President Trump or the Russians?
Great ‘Insight’
Really enjoyed the full-page coverage on “Insight” of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Fascinating project! Thanks so much for articles like this.
If you find it ...
On Sunday at the Pass Christian Mardi Gras parade, I lost a hearing aid. If found, please alert Sound Off. There is a reward.
Demand it
Residents of Biloxi should take a lesson from Gulfport’s experience closing RR crossings. Don’t allow crossings to just be ripped up and blocked with ugly reflectors. Demand that the city makes it look like there was never a crossing there at all. Otherwise, you’ll be living with eyesore former crossings for many years to come.
End results
In case you haven’t figured this out, the reason the Mississippi Legislature and governor won’t increase taxes, yet keep cutting budgets while inflation marches ahead and our infrastructure, social and educational programs deteriorate, is in order to reduce and eliminate state programs (including public education). Eventually the only things that our taxes will pay for are the salaries of our legislators and the governor. Then they will be sitting pretty. But will we?
Change
After listening to Palazzo excuse himself from attending town hall meetings with a chuckle and watching the previews of Gines talking about why his community is lacking any businesses after being in office for four years, you begin to wonder, why do we keep supporting these people? Neither of these politicians has brought anything to his community, but they will be reelected. Neither listens to his folks, but they will be reelected. Neither community has shown any growth, but they will be reelected. The only way things will get better is if we change the way we think and vote. Election for city offices are coming up and congressional office 2018. It’s left up to us.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments