Sound Off for Feb. 27: Share your plan

Palazzo and his GOP cronies have tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act over 50 times. Here’s a quick fix--provide every citizen in the country with the health coverage and retirement programs that Congress.
Tennessee and Georgia have the education lottery, it has made a huge difference in there schools not to mention higher education for those who couldn’t afford it. Mississippi needs this now.
There is and always will be a litter problem because the average person just does not care. When my mother lived in Florida one of her friends got in real trouble for throwing out a small bag of garbage. No one saw her do it. But authorities picked up the bag, went through it and found something with her name on it. She had to pay a fine and pick garbage up on that street once a day for a month. Trust me she did not throw out any more garbage.
Steven Palazzo was elected to represent all the people in his district not simply those who agree with his point of view. It is his duty to hear and respond to his constituents. By being unwilling to confront them and listen to their concerns he is demonstrating his inability to do the job he was elected to do. He works for us. We should all remember this when he is up for re-election.
Once again I read where an employee of a business will not provide a service to the public because of religious beliefs. A previous one was a cake baker who ended up being publicly chastised in the media and court. This time it happens to be a Mississippi state employee who refused to allow the representatives of Mississippi residents to address a bill that a large section of the public wants voted on. That employee whose salary is paid by the residents is none other then Speaker Gunn. I wonder if this refusal, based on religious grounds, will receive like scrutiny.
One of the most useless things ever to come about is the “Do Not Call List.” No matter if you have put you phone number on this list, be it home or cell or both, it is all for naught.
Well it’s self evident all of our elected officials can’t be accused of possessing courage. They are afraid of their constituents, how will they investigate Russia-gate?
