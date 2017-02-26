Sound Off for Feb. 26: How can we protect the Pascagoula River with no EPA?

Step up
Any representative or senator should have the courage to meet with his constituents even if they disagree with him. We don’t need a rubber stamp in Congress, but a representative who represents his constituents and not special interests or his political party.
Light up
Biloxi has a million-dollar fishing bridge but all the lights on the bridge are not working. Can someone please fix the problem? We would like to use it. It’s not safe fishing in the dark.
Rough Rider II
President Trump is very similar to President Theodore Roosevelt. He is bold, blunt, larger than life, big ego, hands-on, cultivating media attention, with boundless energy, heart and courage. Like Teddy, he doesn’t suffer fools lightly and believes in being a man of action to produce demonstrable, measurable results. He is a friend to business but not afraid to tackle monopolies or corruption. He is a nationalist using the leverage of this great country to command international respect. He is popular and a populist. This list could go on further. Suffice it to say, Teddy was one of our greatest. Trump may be also.
Job well done
Hats off to the city contractor who repaved Atkinson Road. Job well done!
Not a mandate
You can’t lose the popular vote by 3,000,000 and think you have a mandate to take a wrecking ball to the people’s government. The lying and incompetence doesn’t help, either. Face it: This administration only says it’s doing the people’s will. It’s doing the will of the few. That’s a formula for perpetual pushback against you.
Walk the talk
All the talk about saving the Pascagoula River and protecting Coast fisheries is just rhetoric when Steven Palazzo wants to eliminate the EPA. Is the Republican Party such a sacred cow that will support someone against the community’s interests?
Trump has a problem
Donald Trump needs help from his cabinet to understand the waste in time, money and the loss of leadership when he says one thing and then others in his cabinet have to counter that as misspoken. People don’t know when to believe him when he speaks, so mostly they are doubtful of his leadership skills.
Too much
Harrison County schools are closing for three days for Mardi Gras. Ridiculous. Closing on Tuesday, Mardi Gras, is plenty. It is difficult for working parents who have to figure out what to do with their children on those days.
