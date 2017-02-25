Sound off for Feb. 25: The time is now

Our wall
As I sit in my car in bumper-to-bumper traffic at the Ocean Springs Washington Avenue intersection and witness countless people illegally entering our city when they ignore red light–imposed boundaries by refusing to stop, I think to myself, “One day we’re going to build a wall and St. Martin is going to pay for it.”
No place
So Mr. Gunn would not bring the lottery bill to the floor for a vote because of his religious beliefs. So where is our separation of church and state? With all due respect to your religious beliefs, Mr. Gunn, they have no place in our state politics. But I’m sure Louisiana and Florida thank you. Hope that belief was worth the progress of this state.
Great job
Al Roker has the best job in the world — highly paid , flies all over the country and does practically nothing. Come to think of it, just like Obama did.
Share the study?
Phil Gunn said one reason he is opposed to the lottery is because he has not seen any data to indicate it would bring any financial benefit to the state. Did Bryant not share the findings from the Department of Revenue study that showed Arkansas brought in $72.6 million a year and projected $88 million to $100 million for Mississippi? I think the real reason it will never happen is the threat to the gaming industry. Mississippians will continue to drive to Louisiana and Tennessee for lottery tickets and possibly Alabama if it goes forward with a lottery.
So be it
Steve Palazzo’s self-serving, whiny letter to the Sun Herald last Wednesday complained about the town hall tactics that are meeting Republicans across the country. Unfortunately for him, many of these tactics were perfected by his Tea Party brethren, and more recently, his presidential nominee during the 2016 campaign. So if he has to put up with some strife to meet all his constituents, so be it.
The time is now
It’s time for Mississippi to have the lottery. We have casinos. What’s the difference? I always buy tickets whenever I’m traveling in Florida or Louisiana. I never go to any casinos.
Many thanks
A warm, heartfelt thank-you to the Gulfport and Biloxi police departments for assisting with my husband’s funeral procession Feb. 15 from Riemann Funeral Home at Three Rivers Road in Gulfport to Veterans Avenue in Biloxi as we traveled into the Biloxi National Cemetery to lay him to rest. I want to commend them for the professionalism and courtesy they showed throughout.
