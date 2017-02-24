Sound Off for Feb. 24: Ours in only one of six states without lottery

Bad commercials
The commercials that get me are the ones for your free credit score. Your credit score is absolutely useless to you. If you have credit and pay your bills you will have a good score. Certainly you know whether you’ve paid your bills or not. You should check your credit report for mistakes but you can’t change your score just because you know the number.
Nonsequitur
What does being a patriot and a longtime subscriber to the Sun Herald have to do with doing your job properly? It’s like saying I go to church every Sunday so that proves I’m a not a criminal.
Thanks a lot
Got my Powerball lottery tickets today. Louisiana says thanks, Philip Gunn, for not getting a lottery in Mississippi.
Do your job
Poor Steven Palazzo. Can’t take the heat and defend the actions he has taken. Time to vote for someone who can do the job. What a waste of our tax dollars paying his salary.
Semper flee
It is sad to know a U.S. Marine is afraid to speak at a town hall meeting because of some screaming Democrats.
Great job
I read our so-called congressman’s letter in which he blamed the “liberal media” for his perception problems. I have also read many Sound Off submissions criticizing the Sun Herald for being too conservative. Looks to me like you are doing your job well. Keep it up!
Son of a Gunn
Mississippi is one of only six states that do not have a lottery. Last year, Arkansas made more than $80 million from the lottery and Louisiana made almost twice that much. The lottery bill cleared the House in Jackson, but Speaker Gunn refused to bring the bill up for discussion. Gunn cites his religious beliefs for not supporting the lottery bill. Mr. Gunn, are you aware we have gambling from one end of the state to the other?
Enough!
Please tell me there is someone out there who has no fear of facing one’s constituents as our elected U.S. congressman and will run for office. Eight years without one is enough.
Scamware
We received a call supposedly from a computer-software provider. They were going out of business and wanted to refund the cost of the program we had supposedly purchased. They could only refund it by depositing it into our bank account. All they required was our account number. Needless to say we declined the offer.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments