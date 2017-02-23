Sound off for Feb. 23: Past time

Stop it
I sure wish the Democrats would quit trying to cause mass hysteria.
Inhabitants
I live in southwest Stone County, and we have Canada geese year-round.
When?
When are we going to get a Boston Market?
Jobs
Don’t reject the homeless. Give them jobs.
Recall
If Palazzo does not show up for the town hall meeting, maybe it is time to start a recall.
No representative
Palazzo might be a patriot, but he’s not much as a representative and is hiding with his fake phone town halls.
Past time
The Shed should have been investigated by code and health officials long before the shoddy rebuilding took place after the fire. Thank God no one was hurt.
Thanks!
This is about an act of kindness. Last week, I fell on my driveway in Waveland. A young man from a landscaping company driving by heard me call out. He came and got me back on my feet. Thank you to him. Also, congratulations to his parents — they raised him right.
Not working
So our congressman is complaining about citizens contacting “the liberal media”? Really? That might play well in Washington, but it’s just not true in Mississippi. I would hardly call the Sun Herald liberal. Yes, it does have some liberal columnists; it also has conservative columnists. He’s trying to play the same game as the president, but it’s not working.
Who he represents
Palazzo phone town halls are nothing more than only answering the calls that he wants. Very different than standing in front of the person asking hard questions that he should answer. He is to represent all the people of this state, not just his party or those who voted for him. Taylor always sided on what was good for the people of Mississippi, not for the fat cats in Washington or for the party. Palazzo has shown who he is for. He has become a millionaire since his time in office.
Patriot, too
In response to “A patriot” in Tuesday’s Sound Off, I too am a patriot and longtime subscriber to the Sun Herald. I’m writing to let you know that I believe Steve Palazzo is a political hack whose only interest is toeing the party line and advancing his political career at the expense of his constituents. He has no interest in his district. If he did, he would make himself available during his time in Mississippi instead of hiding from them and meeting with only those who have sworn allegiance to him.
