Sound off for Feb. 22: Trump is great

New diagnoses
I used to have a lot of confidence in the American people, but since the election, this confidence has eroded. They have now come up with a new mental illness. PESD — post-election stress disorder. Do we now have a new class of simplemindedness?
No patriot
Palazzo claims to care about the environment but is co-sponsoring a bill to dissolve the EPA. He is a hypocrite, not a patriot!
Yes man
Why is it that if someone doesn’t agree with the actions of a politician that person is labeled “left” or “right”? Case in point, a person wrote in objecting to Steven Palazzo and his phone town hall, and someone tagged him “the left.” I object to Steven Palazzo in many ways. Not only for his “phone halls” but his no-shows for events and now his desire to eliminate the EPA. He is to me more of a “yes man.” Oh, and I am a Republican.
Buh-bye!
Speaking of TV commercials, the one I’d love to see go away for good is the one Marie Osmond does about the diet food plan.
Trump is great
I wish I could understand what people see in President Trump that’s so bad. He’s doing everything he promised to do to make America better for us all. In one month, he’s already done more for the American people than most other presidents did in eight years. Obama was a terrible president. He took America backward, not forward, and killed our jobs with all his regulations. Trump is bringing those jobs back.
Could have . . .
All these recent Soundoffs about U.S. 49 being an impediment to growth, especially in Gulfport, are merited. Yes, there are in excess of 20-plus red lights from Mississippi 53 to the Coast and the truck pounding it receives makes it constantly being under repair. All this could’ve been eliminated when in 1994 MDOT proposed an elevated road from I-10 to the port. Gulfport leaders were intent on stopping it in its tracks, citing it would be a dam on the west side of Gulfport. Go take a look over there now. Every other elevated roadway off I-10 in the entire Southern corridor leads to billions of dollars of business and jobs. Had Gulfport left Commissioner Wayne Brown alone, the roadway would have long ago been done.
