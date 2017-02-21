Sound Off for Feb. 21: A patriot

Wow!
I just saw two Canada geese fly over my house. Wow!
A patriot
I am a longtime subscriber of the Sun Herald writing to let you know that I am getting tired of people bad-mouthing Mr. Palazzo. First and foremost he is a real patriot.
More inclusive
The headline should have read, “Why is it so hard for anyone to get a divorce in Mississippi?” Because it certainly isn’t any easier for a man to get one.
Save the trees!
I see MDOT is at it again, clearing the median of trees south of Hattiesburg. What a colossal waste of effort and taxpayers’ dollars. All that money and energy should instead go toward improving roads and bridges. Save the trees!
Evidence, please
It hasn’t been too long ago that a large number of homes and stores were flooded in Gulfport. After the flooding, statements were made by our politician that the creeks, canals and ditches would be cleaned out. I live in Gulfport, and I can’t see where any creeks, canals and ditches have been cleaned out. If they have, please correct me.
Great idea
Palazzo’s phone town halls are a brilliant idea. Instead of a limited number of people fighting to get a seat at a town hall meeting, a greater number of people can be involved, and disabled, elderly and those with young children can have their voices heard. Of course, those on the left will oppose anything he does.
Coordinate better
To Mardi Gras organizations: Thank you for your hard work and dedication that brings this great fun to the Coast. My only suggestion is when you accept floats into your parades, please make it a rule that whatever the theme of the individual float, every float rider must have coordinating costumes and masks. The costumes could be as simple as matching decorated sweat shirts or decorated colored T-shirts. I think this required, small extra expense would make the parades look much more festive and so much more in the tradition of Mardi Gras. In all honesty, when a majority of the floats pass by and the riders are wearing a ménage of regular street clothes — or T-shirts or tank tops with a beer can in hand and a cigarette in mouth — this is not a really good visual for our kids or for our tourists. Please understand, this is not meant to be nasty. It is just a constructive suggestion.
