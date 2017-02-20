Sound Off for Feb. 20: Don’t bring your pup to Mardi Gras parades

Getting leftovers
To “Pay attention”: Same thing is happening to the economy under Trump as it was under President Obama, its going up just in case you were not paying attention to the last several years of his term. Its left over from the policies Obama implemented.
Too many workers
I worked in hotels for over twenty years and 326 employees for a property that size seems very excessive. Besides weren’t they supposed to create high paying jobs
Howling for quiet
Your dog has hearing capability four times greater then humans. Yet I have witnessed dogs taken to Mardi Gras parades where they are exposed to loud music, sirens etc. Please consider the discomfort you are subjecting your dog to!
On the trail again
Trump is holding a reelection rally for the next presidential race while only in office for a month for the current presidential term. He seems to get nuttier every week. Heavens help us!
Prowling pride
When I watch TV, I watch shows like National Geographic. I enjoy seeing a crocodile known for it’s destruction of other animals getting its karma. Trump is a crocodile and the media is a lions pride. I look forward to seeing what the crocodile looks like after the pride is finished with it. Go pride!
Trump card
Trump is only popular with his base and has not enlarged his base at all. So his popularity decreases. Don’t be surprised if he doesn’t want to send our troops into war so he can appear as a great leader and someone who fights radical Islamic terrorists. A boon to his reelection desires.
Express yourself
U.S. 49 needs more than just more lanes. Did you realize there are approximately 30 traffic lights between the U.S. 49 / I-10 interchange and Jackson. There would be more economic development if U.S. 49 was an express highway, with off/on ramp exits, to Hattiesburg and Jackson.
Silent treatment
Our representative is giving a speech in Natchez and it isn’t even in our Congressional district. Perhaps it’s a paid speech? Secondly, are all those at this Convention residents of our District? I doubt it. “Representative” he is not.
Kick the kitty out
Look folks, you can call him a Republican, a Democrat or a Klingon. It doesn’t matter. What he definitely is is one of the worst congressman in this country. It’s been more than obvious from day one he could not care less about his constituents and only went up to D.C. to be a fat cat. We’ve got a lot of good people in this district and it’s time we find one of them to replace him.
Comments