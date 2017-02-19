Sound Off for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017: What were you thinking, Palazzo?

Fittingly poetic
I picked up the novel “Caribbean” by James A. Michener and started thumbing through its pages. Within seconds, I was astonished to find a group of words that read kind of like a poem: “The hurricane returns, the ship is driven far/But who like Hamilton can find a fresh new land/Which needs his talents and his vision of a world/That could rebuild itself in discipline and hope? Today our exile is to lands worse than our own/Where greed prevails, hate thrives, force rules, and hope is flown.” It seemed fitting, considering life these days.
Police need to see litterer
The police must see you littering to give you a ticket. Did you actually get a ticket for littering? I was wondering if anybody ever had.
No impact
The “day without immigrants” had no impact whatsoever on me or anyone I know. If an immigrant is here legally, welcome to America. If an immigrant is here illegally, his or her only right is to be deported as a law breaker to his or her native country.
Med ads are sickening
I agree with the person who is sick of TV ads for many things repeated endlessly. I want to include all of the ads for medications. There are too many of them, and we all have to sit through ads for meds for diseases that the majority of us will never have.
What’s the real problem?
Trump called whoever revealed actions taken before the election concerning Russia’s role, “lowlife leakers.” This implies he thinks the leakers are the problem, not the perpetrators, even though the security of the country was involved.
What were you thinking?
Shame on you, Congressman Steven Palazzo, for co-sponsoring HR 861, which calls for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be abolished Dec. 31, 2018. What in God’s name were you thinking? You are betraying your constituents by endangering our coastal resources. How you justify this proposal?
America first
Enforce immigration laws. Help those poor refugees in the THEIR countries. God bless President Trump for protecting us and putting America first.
Can’t be stopped
Build the wall 52 feet to compensate for the 51-foot ladders and they will dig a tunnel.
Costs are prohibitive
We should not have to become exhausted commuters and debt-ridden borrowers to reach our education goals.
