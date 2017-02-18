Sound Off for Saturday, Feb. 18: Get to work

Shouldn’t have to . . .
We should not have to become exhausted commuters and debt-ridden borrowers to reach our education goals.
Who does this?
I live in Harrison County and recycle on Wednesdays. Every time the recycle truck driver comes speeding by after his pickups, there are milk jugs and paper and other things flying out of his truck. Think about it. Who would throw a milk jug or liter bottle out a window? If he would do his job and dump these items inside before driving fast, this wouldn’t happen.
Get to work
If the Democrats and a few Republicans would spend at least 30 percent of their time working together rather than attacking President Trump, maybe we can make our country great again.
Language barrier
The Trump administration needs to learn how to speak like a politician. Use politically correct statements. Don’t say anything. Make no sense at all. Say what your audience wants to hear.
Trash bins?
I have noticed bits of trash flying out of trash trucks when they are dumping trash bins. Do you suppose this contributes greatly to litter?
Fox in henhouse
Wednesday’s news tells of Rep. Palazzo sponsoring a bill to eliminate the EPA at the very same time the Mississippi Legislature is deciding to send BP monies back to the Coast for the most devastating environmental catastrophe the Gulf of Mexico has seen. Then there’s “Lake George,” Kemper, the list goes on ad nauseum. Yeah, Palazzo, that’s what we need. Let the foxes into the henhouse unimpeded.
Look to Texas
A recent Sound Off mentioned the need for more lanes in the congested areas of U.S. 49. I couldn’t agree more. Funding is always the biggest issue. Of course, the good thing is it is a state highway, so I assume it would be more apt to get funding. Past projects have been federally subsidized based on hurricane-evacuation routes. One would only need to examine the Texas state highways to see the solution. Example: South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas. The center four lanes are elevated with ample exits provided for service roads down on the sides. There are also U-turn lanes at the underpasses, which makes it easier to get to the service roads on the opposite sides. Just think, you could get off of I-10 and go all the way to Pass Road without one stoplight. Wouldn’t that be a hoot? Future expansion could go north all the way to Mississippi 53. But we’ll all be dead and gone by then.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments