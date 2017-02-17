Sound Off for Feb. 17: Beware of IRS, other scams out there

Scam alert
My mother (93 years young) received a call from “the IRS” informing her if she didn’t pay a delinquent tax bill they were going to send a deputy to arrest her. She replied she didn’t receive a tax notice when they said two were sent. They asked what she was going to do about it. She said she guessed she will have to wait for the deputy to arrest her and hung up. She knew it was a scam, but others, beware. Just know the IRS sends notification through the mail.
Enforce the law
The garbage trucks are not worried about getting a ticket. Nobody else is worried, either. I went to a fast-food place yesterday. I was leaving and needed to throw some trash away. No garbage cans outside anywhere. Then I started looking at other places and no garbage cans were in sight. The state makes a fuss over people driving too slowly in the left lane but nothing to pass strong laws against littering.
No tickets
The question is not, “Why are garbage men not ticketed for littering?” but “Why are there no tickets for littering given out at all?” Check your city’s quantity of littering tickets for 2016. You will be appalled at the low number.
Owners’ job
Dog parks like the one on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi are maintained by the city of Biloxi with the understanding that the dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs. Bags are made available at the park to take care of the dog waste.
Big difference
Regarding a “nationalized education curriculum,” my granddaughter, whose father is military, recently transferred from a kindergarten in Virginia to one in Florida. In Virginia, she was working on circling letters of the alphabet. In Florida, she has spelling tests and math worksheets, writes sentences in class and has nightly homework.
Patrol here
Cops need to observe Mississippi 67 and Shriners Boulevard for people turning on red lights, and Mississippi 67 and Success Road for no stops, especially the dirt trucks.
Pay attention
To “Outrage?” To assume Trump is taking vacations to Florida, you are not paying attention. He works all the time. You are probably not paying attention to what is happening in the economy, either, since Trump took office.
