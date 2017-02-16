Sound off for Feb. 16: Please explain

Apps for that
To stop telemarketers and unwanted callers on your cellphone, free apps are available. The one I use recognizes scammers. I can also block any number I wish to.
Please explain
If I, as a citizen, throw trash out of my vehicle, I get a ticket for littering (and rightfully so). Why, then, can trash trucks let trash blow out of their cargo holds or have unsuccessful dumps into the truck that leave our streets and yards full of trash? Why do they not get littering tickets?
Selective Aussies
This is to “Room down under.” Take it from this Aussie. Aussies are very gung-ho about who comes into our country. So be prepared to have the right documents. Besides, they do not want a lot of buildings/people messing with the kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, etc.
Too much
Is anyone else tired of hearing about how Marie lost 50 pounds? How about the guy who owes $50,000 to the IRS and thanks to former IRS agents, he now owes only $1,200? What a deal. Everyone should get a break like that. And who can forget Mike Lindell’s famous MyPillow. These ads must run 200 times a day. Enough already!
Appalling
I am a cyclist and a walker and I am outraged at the Sound Off titled “Out of the Road.” I have as much right to be on the road as any vehicle. As a matter of fact, it is the law in Mississippi that a vehicle must allow at least 3 feet of clearance when passing a cyclist. I avoid walking or riding my bike on roads without sidewalks or wide shoulders precisely because I know there are drivers who have no respect for others. If I see a car approaching, I do everything I can to get out of the way as much as possible, but I will not jump into a ditch just so a car won’t have to move over a little. Any driver who will intentionally “brush you back” is a reckless person who should not be given a license. If his brushing you back should result in an injury or death, he should be charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon and his license should be suspended or revoked.
