Sound Off for Feb. 15: ‘Boring’ education worth more in real world

Think that’s boring?
If “Education is boring,” try 40 hours a week on the garbage truck or 12 hours a day changing diapers at a day care or 24 hours a day with your own kids. Perhaps it is time to find out if there is a book for the class — if you can read more than the pictures —and if the teacher is actually saying something.
Our only hope
Arts and crafts might be America’s only hope for survival. We’ve lost so much.
Pick it up
It would be very nice if the person or persons walking their dogs on the sidewalks along Anniston south of the railroad would pick up their poop instead of leaving it there for people to step on.
Outrage?
During Presidents Day, Trump is taking his third weekend vacation since taking office less than a month ago. Trump was outraged when President Obama took a vacation and went golfing. It cost taxpayers at least $3 million for these weekly getaways. Where is the cry of outrage from the same people who had a problem with previous presidents taking deserved vacations?
Who will do it?
I totally agree with the vet who expressed negative comments about dog parks. If dog walkers let their pooch poop in my yard without cleaning it up, who indeed, will clean it up in a dog park?
Here’s why
Answer to Sound Off question: People are not flocking to Australia because it has very strict and stringently enforced immigration laws and procedures. So do most other countries, including the U.S. neighbor to the south, Mexico. Imagine that!
Little continuity
In response to the email concerned about a change to our “nationalized curriculum”: I am retired military and moved many times with school-age children, and I can tell you with the so-called nationalized curriculum, when we moved from one location to another in the middle of a school year with kids from grade school through middle school, there was very little continuity in the scope or content of the same subjects from one location to the next.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments