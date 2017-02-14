Sound Off for Feb. 14: Great job!

Such a good idea
Gulfport should build a great dog park, the greatest dog park ever. And they should make the cats pay for it.
Bring it back
Whatever happened to bluesy metal, the good stuff? Bring it back, please.
Education is boring
Higher education is very unsatisfying. It’s too limited and too expensive and too boring.
Fighting
At least Trump is fighting for America. Obama was just letting it go.
Renewal
People forget that when jobs go away, education goes with it. We’re left with less to choose from. Therefore, we need “new” industry and “reformed” education.
Great job!
So impressed with your article on the smith brothers from Bay High. Seldom do we see such articles where student-athletes place a priority on grades over sports. My hearty congratulations to their parents for a job well done. So proud.
Dog rules
Dogs that are allowed to enter dog parks are excited to be able to roam freely while playing with other dogs. The owners are required to follow the rules posted before entering the dog park with their pets. These are the same owners who make sure their dogs receive proper veterinarian care. The dog parks in the city of Biloxi are some of the most-used facilities in the city. Very few problems occur because of the responsibility the owners take to ensure the safety of their animals. Without a doubt the dogs have a dog-gone good time.
Unsanitary
To the lady at the Dedeaux Road subway that “brought her own plastic subway glass” back in with her and then rudely snapped at the worker who “attempted” to charge her for a drink. You can’t bring your own glass in every time and expect to get a free drink. Also, we customers do not know where your glass has been when you use it touching the soda machine, so please leave your glass at home and don’t be so cheap. Germs!
Slow down!
Isn’t there a law about use of loud mufflers on vehicles and motorcycles? Seems our local roads and housing areas are being used like a race track. The noise level is real loud. Sooner are later someone is going to get hurt. Slow down! You will get there hopefully in one piece. . .
