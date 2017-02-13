Sound Off

February 13, 2017 5:29 AM

Sound Off for Feb. 13: What happened to volume control on ads?

White House rap

I like Donald Trump so much, I emulate his style: So he’s my so-called president — will be for quite awhile. Something that I’ve learned from him; its’ made so much wiser: Ignore the criticism and attack the criticizer.

Pointed definition

Immigration means to enter a country in compliance with the rule of law. Illegal immigration flouts the rule of law; it is an invasion. Most Americans support legal immigration and reject invasion. The previous Sound Off writer of “Our Strength” entirely misses this point.

Different views

The right sees a rigged system. The world sees the righteous rule of law.

Public not private

Think Betsy Devos is going to be good for the public schools? Go research what she has done to Michigan’s public school system. She is a huge proponent of using public school money for vouchers to charter schools.

Fair deal

Age and race discrimination, temporary and part time work, low wages, the flow of jobs to Mexico and overseas, automation and the hiring of illegals all contribute to the barricades barring Americans from employment. Hopefully, President Trump can turn it around and make it fair.

Wrong message

Our country has a clear separation of church and state. Religious organizations have no business getting involved in politics. So to see a church marquee with a subtle but clear message against the president is disturbing. I drive by this church and often think, “What kind of church displays a message like this?”

Buy small

To all that look in small business and art galleries, take pictures, and then order online — think about the business owner when someone close to you, or yourself, looses their job because of decreased sales. Hope you enjoy your purchase!

Calm down

What happened to the “Calm Act” which limited the volume of TV commercials? “Calm” stands for Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation. It took effect in December of 2012. Seems things were a bit better for quite awhile, now some will blow you out of your chair! Why is this allowed to continue?

Unite and fight

Here’s a thing all Americans are together about, regardless of politics. We don’t like robo-calls or telemarketers. Want to get together about a thing? Let’s all agree to stop buying when they call. If they don’t sell, they’ll soon go out of business!

Room down under

Australia is big and empty. Why isn’t everyone headed there?

Sound Off

