Sound Off for Feb. 13: What happened to volume control on ads?

White House rap
I like Donald Trump so much, I emulate his style: So he’s my so-called president — will be for quite awhile. Something that I’ve learned from him; its’ made so much wiser: Ignore the criticism and attack the criticizer.
Pointed definition
Immigration means to enter a country in compliance with the rule of law. Illegal immigration flouts the rule of law; it is an invasion. Most Americans support legal immigration and reject invasion. The previous Sound Off writer of “Our Strength” entirely misses this point.
Different views
The right sees a rigged system. The world sees the righteous rule of law.
Public not private
Think Betsy Devos is going to be good for the public schools? Go research what she has done to Michigan’s public school system. She is a huge proponent of using public school money for vouchers to charter schools.
Fair deal
Age and race discrimination, temporary and part time work, low wages, the flow of jobs to Mexico and overseas, automation and the hiring of illegals all contribute to the barricades barring Americans from employment. Hopefully, President Trump can turn it around and make it fair.
Wrong message
Our country has a clear separation of church and state. Religious organizations have no business getting involved in politics. So to see a church marquee with a subtle but clear message against the president is disturbing. I drive by this church and often think, “What kind of church displays a message like this?”
Buy small
To all that look in small business and art galleries, take pictures, and then order online — think about the business owner when someone close to you, or yourself, looses their job because of decreased sales. Hope you enjoy your purchase!
Calm down
What happened to the “Calm Act” which limited the volume of TV commercials? “Calm” stands for Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation. It took effect in December of 2012. Seems things were a bit better for quite awhile, now some will blow you out of your chair! Why is this allowed to continue?
Unite and fight
Here’s a thing all Americans are together about, regardless of politics. We don’t like robo-calls or telemarketers. Want to get together about a thing? Let’s all agree to stop buying when they call. If they don’t sell, they’ll soon go out of business!
Room down under
Australia is big and empty. Why isn’t everyone headed there?
