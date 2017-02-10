Sound Off for Feb. 11: Is there a dog park in Gulfport?

Dog parks?
Is there a public dog park in Gulfport? If not, is there a members-only dog park in Gulfport and if there is, who is the contact person for membership?
Taxes-go-round
I have watched a clip of a roundabout. I just wonder why in the world does MDOT think people are going to yield going around the roundabout. Thinking of Mississippi 15 and Lamey Bridge Road, if people don’t yield at a stop sign, what makes MDOT think they will at a roundabout? I guess MDOT just likes to spend money.
Freeway 49
When is U.S. 49 going to become a freeway with loop-arounds and pedestrian overcrossings? Traffic is terrible.
Such a waste
Somewhere in Jackson, they are meeting to decide what unreadable logo to put on our car tags next. Why can’t we just have a forever tag as other states do and stop throwing ours away? It must cost plenty to manufacture new tags. Aren’t they borderline bankrupt anyway?
Mass transit needed
The entire Mississippi Coast needs a state-of-the-art mass transit system.
The greatest
If all Americans had their basic needs met including education, we would be No. 1.
Thanks, Sun Herald
Thank you, Sun Herald, for your editorial Wednesday, Feb. 8, pointing out the port and auditor should know better. But why stop with them?
Great idea
Whoever came up with the idea of “No One Eats Alone,” God bless them! What a great way for students to make new friends.
Fix this
A speed bump has developed on U.S. 49 in the northbound lane just before South Swan Road. It is getting worse, and you can’t slow down to go over it without taking a chance of getting rear-ended. This needs to be fixed.
