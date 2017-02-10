Sound Off for Feb. 10: What we wanted

Local benefits
One silver lining that may occur from removing the EPA is that all fines and compensations will go to the state. If the EPA is removed, I should hope to see an enlargement of the existing fines and fees structures associated with environmental regulations at the state level.
What we wanted
President Trump has been doing everything he ran on. All the anger, protests and riots may be aimed at Trump, but in truth, all of this is aimed at all who voted for him. Yes, we are getting the government we deserve, and we are getting what is right.
Good news
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to near a 43-year low of 234,000, further tightening the labor market, which could eventually spur wage growth. Claims have now remained below 300,000 for 101 straight weeks.
Wrong-headed
People have the wrong idea about job creation. That’s why Mississippi’s population is declining.
Lights, please
As one of the many people who was driving along U.S. 90 in Wednesday morning’s dense fog, I was appalled by the number of drivers who don’t see the need to turn on their headlights in the fog. I’d say 30-40 percent of the drivers I saw did not have them on, making it virtually impossible to see them until you are right on top of them. Please, for my safety and your own, turn your lights on in the morning fog. It makes a huge difference in your visibility to other drivers.
Hastening demise
The Democratic Party has been spiraling downhill for over a year now. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are speeding up this process by their action/inaction in the Senate.
Lights in fog
I know that using one’s headlights in rain and fog isn’t required by law in Mississippi. However, it is only common sense to use them. When driving on Brodie Road past the D’Iberville Elementary School around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, I lost track of the number of vehicles coming toward me without lights. Please, people, use your low-beam lights in bad weather. If I can’t see you, I might hit you.
Wasteful
This is about Lamey Bridge Road and Mississippi 15. What’s wrong with putting a traffic light there? It won’t take as long or cost as much. It will be simple. Stop wasting time and money! Mississippi isn’t wealthy.
